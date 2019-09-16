CIESLOWSKI, JOAN ELLEN (nee SHANNON) Peacefully in her 88th year, at home in Toronto, surrounded by family on September 14, 2019. Predeceased by her husband of 54 years, John (2013). Loved and forever missed by her children (the late) Tom (Marion), John (Lori), Carolyn (John) and Elaine, her grandchildren (the late) Derek, Cameron, Alexandra and her loving dog Jacey. She will be missed by her countless family and friends that were central to her life. Thank you to Dr. Nadia Salvo and the Dorothy Ley Hospice staff. Family and friends are invited to the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Toronto (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Service to be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 16, 2019