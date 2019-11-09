BAILEY, Joan Estelle (nee ROBINS) June 9, 1925 - October 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Loving mother to Robin (Marie); Joanne (Ken); John (Clare) and Janet (Heino). Adored by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her generous nature and positive outlook and for the many memories she left behind. A private family service will take place at St. Andrews - St. James Cemetery in Orillia. To see Joan's full obituary, visit wctownfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019