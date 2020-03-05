|
THORNTON, Joan Evadna (Nichols) Passed away of natural causes on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Georgetown Hospital, in her 87th year. She is survived by her children, Bill (Suzie) and Liz (Steve), 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was born in North Bay and lived most of her married life in Scarborough and lived the last 11 years in Brampton to be closer to her daughter. Joan will be remembered for her love of family and travelling. Friends will be received at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre - 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton, ON, 905-456-8190, on Saturday, March 7th, from 1-3 p.m. Service in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m. In memoriam donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Canada or the CNIB in Joan's honour. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2020