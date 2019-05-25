Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN FAIRFIELD. View Sign Obituary

FAIRFIELD, JOAN (nee CORBETT) January 4, 1922 - May 18, 2019 It is with sadness that we say goodbye to our mother, Joan Fairfield, who passed away peacefully in her 98th year. Predeceased by husbands Robert Fairfield and Bob Tamblyn, and brothers Bruce and Paul, she is survived by her children Lesley (Raymond Peringer), Michael (Janet Yorke), Diana (Kenneth Abraham) and Tony (Kathryn Brock), and grandchildren Edward (Dominique Vuvan), Katherine and Isabel. Mom requested that there be no formal funeral service. Moving from Alberta with her family when she was young, she lived most of her life in Ontario, but always made it plain that part of her heart remained in Edmonton where she grew up, and where so many of her cousins and dear relatives remained. Throughout her adulthood, mom was a homemaker, mother, gardener, community volunteer, and joiner of causes, although her professional calling was as a librarian. In her 40s, she returned to school to study Library Sciences at the University of Toronto, and ultimately became Chief Librarian of the Markham Public Library system. Among her greatest enjoyments were listening to classical music, reading (not surprising for a librarian!), live theatre and time spent with friends from her days in Toronto, Thornhill and Thornbury. We sincerely thank the staff of Extendicare Peterborough for their skilled and sensitive care of mom, and for letting us know about their affection for her, and appreciation for her sense of humour and sharp wit. Mom, be at peace. Thank you for everything. We love you.

FAIRFIELD, JOAN (nee CORBETT) January 4, 1922 - May 18, 2019 It is with sadness that we say goodbye to our mother, Joan Fairfield, who passed away peacefully in her 98th year. Predeceased by husbands Robert Fairfield and Bob Tamblyn, and brothers Bruce and Paul, she is survived by her children Lesley (Raymond Peringer), Michael (Janet Yorke), Diana (Kenneth Abraham) and Tony (Kathryn Brock), and grandchildren Edward (Dominique Vuvan), Katherine and Isabel. Mom requested that there be no formal funeral service. Moving from Alberta with her family when she was young, she lived most of her life in Ontario, but always made it plain that part of her heart remained in Edmonton where she grew up, and where so many of her cousins and dear relatives remained. Throughout her adulthood, mom was a homemaker, mother, gardener, community volunteer, and joiner of causes, although her professional calling was as a librarian. In her 40s, she returned to school to study Library Sciences at the University of Toronto, and ultimately became Chief Librarian of the Markham Public Library system. Among her greatest enjoyments were listening to classical music, reading (not surprising for a librarian!), live theatre and time spent with friends from her days in Toronto, Thornhill and Thornbury. We sincerely thank the staff of Extendicare Peterborough for their skilled and sensitive care of mom, and for letting us know about their affection for her, and appreciation for her sense of humour and sharp wit. Mom, be at peace. Thank you for everything. We love you. Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close