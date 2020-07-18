JOAN FORBES

FORBES, JOAN (nee SCOTT) Joan was born March 12, 1932 in Annalong, Ireland and took her last breath on June 17, 2020, at the age of 88 years in Sherwood Park, Alberta. She arrived in Canada in 1954 to marry her fiancé, Donald Forbes, who had sent the engagement ring to her in a Cracker Jack box! Joan died peacefully with a song in her heart. She will forever be remembered as a kind and loving person, with her smiling blue eyes that would bring sunshine to everyone's day. Preceded in death by her parents, David Scott and Elizabeth Scott; five brothers; and by her loving husband Donald Stewart Forbes. She is survived by her son Glenn Forbes (Carole); daughter Janet Forbes; sister Betty Wilson (Sam); five grandchildren, Christina Howes-Doran, Carine, Renée and Eric Forbes, Stewart Davidson; and many nieces and nephews. Thank you to Aspen Villa, Morinville, and Sherwood Care, Sherwood Park, for the loving care that she received. Cremation has taken place, interment will take place at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family via the website www.hainstockedmonton.com