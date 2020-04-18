JOAN FRANCES BROWN
BROWN, JOAN FRANCES (nee WORTHY) Peacefully at Midland Gardens on April 10, 2020. Joan was a former primary school teacher, world traveller and garden enthusiast who charted her own course in all things. Keep Stroking, Joan. Donations to the Toronto Botanical Gardens will be gratefully accepted. Friends and acquaintances are encouraged to make room in their own gardens for a native plant or perennial flower in memory of Joan, so that her love of nature's beauty may live on.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
