McDONALD, JOAN FRANCES (nee WATSON) December 11, 1929 - March 25, 2020 Early afternoon on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Joan passed peacefully surrounded by family at Groves Memorial Hospital in Fergus, Ontario. Survived by her children Cristina (Yule) Evanow and David A. Yule, her step-children Nancy Cooper, Barbara Bubel, Janet McDonald and her sister-in-law, Marion Ellis Watson. Much loved and supportive Gramma to 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald McDonald, parents Jessie Hamilton (Miles) Watson and William Maurice Watson, her brothers John H. Watson, William T. Watson and sister Elizabeth L. (Parrott) Haythornthwaite and her step-daughter, Maureen Wilson. Born in Cooksville, Ontario, Joan became a world traveller, teacher, employee, glider pilot, avid gardener, golfer, bridge player and curling enthusiast. Joan was bestowed an Honourary Lifetime Membership by the Elora Curling Club. She was a loyal volunteer for many years with the local hospice and I.O.D.E. Chapters. Joan had an easy and infectious laugh. She made friends everywhere she went. Joan's family wishes to thank the many people who assisted her, particularly during her last few months. This includes Darlene Furlong, Daisy Moore, Wanda VanderVeen, Cathy and Paul Goetz, the incredible staff at Heritage River Retirement Home, Jeb's Kitty Litter Gang and of course the many medical professionals. A special thanks to the staff at Groves Memorial, particularly her compassionate nurse, Paulette and Dr. Chris Lund. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held once the pandemic stabilizes. Arrangements are entrusted to The Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home, 280 St. David Street South in Fergus. If desired, donations can be made to the or Wellington Hospice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2020