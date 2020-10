LAZAZZERA, Joan Francis (nee WAINE) March 21, 1950 - September 27, 2020 Passed on September 27, 2020, in her 70th year. She is survived by her husband Rick. Lovingly remembered by her children Darren, Michael and Ricky and daughters-in-law Elaine and Eileen. Cherished grandmother to Brendan and Kaitlyn. Beloved sister of Cathey, Sandy, John and Ron. Gathering will be held on Saturday October, 17, 2020 at 2 - 4 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, ON, M2M 3W9.