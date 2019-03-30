CASS, Joan G. (nee RAMSEY) Passed away peacefully at The Village of Humber Heights on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Murray for 61 years. Loving mother of David Cass, Carolyn Cass, and Janet Cass (Mike Archibald). Proud grandmother of Allen, Jessica, Matthew, Rachael, Joshua and Nicholas. Dear sister of Gloria (Hugh) Connelly. A special thank you to the staff of The Village of Humber Heights for their compassion and care. Joan will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) for a memorial visitation to be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. A Service of Remembrance will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019