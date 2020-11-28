1/
JOAN GRIFFITHS
GRIFFITHS, JOAN (nee HELLIWELL) Peacefully at Scarborough Centenary Hospital on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Joan Griffiths of Scarborough, beloved wife of 68 years to William Griffiths. Dear mother of Joanne Griffiths of Scarborough and Tom Griffiths and his wife Cheryl of Sutton. Loving Grandma of Tyler (Megan), Rebecca, Holly (Warren) and Mackenzie and great-grandma of Samantha, Emmalyn and Madalyn. Predeceased by her daughter Judith Ann. Joan will be missed by her three fur babies, Panda, Leo and Ivy. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905- 722-3274. Memorial donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
