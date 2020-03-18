Home

Joan Helen BUTTON

Joan Helen BUTTON Obituary
BUTTON, Joan Helen 1940-2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Joan announces her peaceful passing on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her children Sherry and Douglas, her six grandchildren and great-grandchild, and her many "long distance" friends. Joan was predeceased by her loving spouse Robert James McIntyre. Family and friends are welcome to visit at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough on Friday, March 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Clair O'Connor Community Care would be greatly appreciated. Rest in peace.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2020
