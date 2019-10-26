HUMPHREYS, JOAN HELEN April 17, 1936 – October 21, 2019 Joan passed peacefully, in her sleep, in her 83rd year. She was born to Sarah Delena Humphreys (nee Johnston) and Richard Humphreys in Toronto, Ontario. She lived most of her life in Leaside and she truly loved this community. Joan was an active younger sister to big brother Rich, and her sense of humour always delighted her many cousins and lifelong friends. She was like a daughter to her Aunt Francis and Uncle Jack. Joan was smart, well-read and she enjoyed several diverse career paths after attending Western University and travelling in Europe. Joan will be missed and fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and cousins. Joan's quirky sense of humour and distinct laugh will forever be in our hearts. We thank the staff at Sunnybrook and Craiglee for their kindness and efforts in keeping her comfortable over the past few years. Joan requested no service and will rest with her family in Toronto at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

