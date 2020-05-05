RAYMENT, JOAN HELEN (nee KRAJNOVICH) With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Joan, on May 1, 2020, in her 80th year. Devoted wife of Phillip Lyttle and the late William Rayment. A wonderful and loving mother to Karen (Kevin) and Bill. Cherished sister and aunt to Lori (Frank), Myles (deceased), Natalie and Julia. Joan was a character, with a great laugh and sense of humour. She loved fiercely and with all her heart. Her family and friends meant the world to her. She loved a good card game and trips to any casino. She will be greatly missed. At her request, there is no funeral. A celebration of life to be announced later.



