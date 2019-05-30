Joan Helena YANOFF

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Helena YANOFF.
Service Information
Trull Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
1111 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON
M4J1M5
(416)-465-4661
Obituary

YANOFF, Joan Helena (nee OVERHOLT) Sadly passed away at Michael Garron Hospital on May, 27, 2019. Wife of the late George Yanoff. Loving mother of George (Jr.), JoAnne and Richard. Loving grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of seven. Friends may call at the Trull Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 1111 Danforth Ave. (west of Greenwood Ave.), Toronto, on Thursday, May 30th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral will be held in the Trull Chapel on Friday, May 31st at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details