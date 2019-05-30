YANOFF, Joan Helena (nee OVERHOLT) Sadly passed away at Michael Garron Hospital on May, 27, 2019. Wife of the late George Yanoff. Loving mother of George (Jr.), JoAnne and Richard. Loving grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of seven. Friends may call at the Trull Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 1111 Danforth Ave. (west of Greenwood Ave.), Toronto, on Thursday, May 30th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral will be held in the Trull Chapel on Friday, May 31st at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 30, 2019