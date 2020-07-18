CHAPPELL, JOAN HELENE (nee FOSTER) Passed away peacefully, on July 5, 2020, at the age of 82. Much-loved and devoted wife to the late David Chappell (December 2012) for 48 years. Joan will be greatly missed by her family including son John, his wife Alison and their children, Christine, Nicole and Michael; son Rob, his wife Marianne and their children Victoria and Connor; and daughter Catherine and her partner Kim. Survived by her brother Robert (Bob) and sister Carol (Rouillard). Predeceased by sisters Margaret (Laronde) and Norma (Hillis) and by brothers Muggs (George), Jackie, Charles and Francis. Joan was born in Perth, raised in Deep River and lived most of her life in Scarborough, ON. The family wishes to extend a special note of gratitude to the staff at Chartwell Wynfield Long Term Care Home for their excellent care of their mother this past year. In respect of Joan's wishes, there will be no funeral service; the family will have a private interment and a Celebration of Joan's Life at a later date due to COVID-19. Further information will be available on the website of the McDougall and Brown Funeral Home (www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
). In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, the family requests donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
.