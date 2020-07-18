1/
JOAN HELENE CHAPPELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAPPELL, JOAN HELENE (nee FOSTER) Passed away peacefully, on July 5, 2020, at the age of 82. Much-loved and devoted wife to the late David Chappell (December 2012) for 48 years. Joan will be greatly missed by her family including son John, his wife Alison and their children, Christine, Nicole and Michael; son Rob, his wife Marianne and their children Victoria and Connor; and daughter Catherine and her partner Kim. Survived by her brother Robert (Bob) and sister Carol (Rouillard). Predeceased by sisters Margaret (Laronde) and Norma (Hillis) and by brothers Muggs (George), Jackie, Charles and Francis. Joan was born in Perth, raised in Deep River and lived most of her life in Scarborough, ON. The family wishes to extend a special note of gratitude to the staff at Chartwell Wynfield Long Term Care Home for their excellent care of their mother this past year. In respect of Joan's wishes, there will be no funeral service; the family will have a private interment and a Celebration of Joan's Life at a later date due to COVID-19. Further information will be available on the website of the McDougall and Brown Funeral Home (www.mcdbrownscarb.ca). In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, the family requests donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved