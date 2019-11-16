HUTCHEON, JOAN (nee HART) 1921 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we share the news of our mother's passing. Joan, loving mother of Jamie and Tracy, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019. She was in her 98th year. She was predeceased by our father Harvey. Mom will be interred at St. Joseph's Church on the Black River in Washago. This is where she married Dad in 1947 and where she will rest beside her mother. A private family gathering will take place at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019