FOLLETT, JOAN IRENE (nee STRUTH) Passed peacefully at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Alec. Loving mother of Barbara O'Sullivan (Tom) of Bradford, Ron Follett (Elaine) of Barrie and Glen Follett (Sandra) of Aurora. Cherished grandmother of Shawn (Tanya), Cindy (Frank), Nicole (Ryan), Alec (Amanda), Christopher (Jess), and great-grandchildren Michael, Samantha, Audrina, Markayza, Taylor, Joshua, Justin, Graydon, and Sophia. Survived by her dear sister Marjorie Harrell. Predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Snider and Katherine Gauthier, brothers Warren Struth and George Struth. Will be sadly missed by many longtime friends in the Sandy Cover Acres community. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the Chapel at 1 p.m., followed by a reception in the Lounge. In lieu of flowers, donations to Covenant House would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019