JONES, JOAN Passed away peacefully, and called into the arms of her Lord Jesus. Beloved Wife of the late Harold (2013). Loving Mother to David, Catherine, Scott, Stephen and Gordon, and their loving spouses providing care and comfort at this time. Loving grandmother of Jason, Leslie, Kyle, Robert, Carolyn, William, Christopher, Jason, Melissa and her late grandson Todd. Great-grandmother of too many. Due to the current COVID conditions, a private family service was held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life will be held when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations to OSPCA or Lakeridge Health, Bowmanville, would be appreciated by the family. Sign a guest book of condolence at www.mountlawn.ca "Forever in our hearts"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 1, 2020.