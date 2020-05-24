FORD, JOAN JOYCE (nee TUBBS) November 11, 1933 - May 15, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Ford on Friday, May 15, 2020. Joan passed away peacefully at her home in Toronto, surrounded by love at the age of 86. A devoted mother of four, and adoring Nanny of seven, Joan was predeceased by her loving husband of 43 years, John Edward Ford, her parents Mona and Edward Tubbs, and her siblings, Dorothy, Gloria, Norma, Edward (Teddy) and Allan (Billy). Joan's biggest love was her family, who were her pride and joy throughout her long, inspiring and beautiful life. Joan enjoyed her many friends, and was known for being a ray of sunshine, source of laughter and voice of reason for all that knew her. Her talents were many and she was an independent, hardworking and progressive matriarch who embraced the many changes of time with endless grace and patience. Joan was a tireless source of positivity and joy, a passionate reader, talented artist, beloved baker, and had a love for music that she carried on from her mother. As Joan was a loyal supporter of many charitable causes and was an active community member for decades, donations in her memory can be made to any organization that is close to your heart. A celebration of life will be held in her honour when family can gather once again.



