ASHBEE, Joan Kathleen Eleanor (nee MASON) Passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Trillium Hospital, Mississauga in her 92nd year. Joan is survived by her daughter Dr. Carol Ann Bullin (Frank), son Brian (Anne), grandchildren, Nicole Montini (Justin), Dana Ashbee (Adrian) and nieces, Lyn Venton (Frank Tino) and Kathie Venton (Jordan and Geneva). Joan was predeceased by her husband William "Bill", sisters, Marjorie and Eileen, brothers, Ernie, Norman, Allan and Cyril, and mother, Kathleen. Joan was a thoughtful, generous and giving person who enjoyed hosting numerous family parties. She was an avid bridge player and theatre going, enjoying many concerts, ballet, and operas. She also travelled extensively. Joan is much loved and will be missed by many. A Funeral Service and Celebration of Joan's life will occur at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to the CNIB or the Salvation Army in Joan's name.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019