GALE, JOAN KATHYRN (nee SOUTHORN) Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Hospital on December 17, 2019 with her family by her side. Joan was predeceased by her husband Jack (John Thomas) Gale, her brother Donald Southorn and her sister Barbara Fraser. She will be sadly missed by her children John, Barbara (Norman Barichello), Bruce (Janice), Stephen (Nancy). Nana will be also missed by her grandchildren Kristen (Bruce Krug), Shannon (Colin Heitman), Caitlin, Joshua Barichello, Rebecca Barichello, Jeremy (Lacey), Tanya, Melissa (Paul Drys), Christopher, Jenny-Anne (Jessey Antonacci) and by her 11 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by family and her many friends. Funeral service to be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at W. John Thomas Funeral Home in Alliston, ON. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated.

