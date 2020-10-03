HIRANO, Joan Kiyoko (nee KINOSHITA) Passed away on September 22, 2020, at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband Paul Hirano in 1992. Cherished mother to Marvin and Kiyoko Wende. Lovingly remembered by her grandsons Jordan and Austin. Fondly remembered by her many nephews, nieces and extended family. She was a tireless volunteer at Castleview Longterm Care. According to her wishes, there will be no Funeral. Private Burial Services at St. James Cemetery at a later date.



