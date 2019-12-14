COLLYER, JOAN L. (nee ROWNTREE) Peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the age of 88, Joan was reunited with William (2016), her beloved husband of 65 years. Loving mother to Doug (Nansy), Janice (Jeff) and Paul (Marion). Cherished grandmother to Neil (Michelle), Ryan (Amy) and Steven. Proud great-grandmother to Grace, Owen, Abigail and Hailey. A service will take place at Scott Funeral Home – Woodbridge Chapel (7776 Kipling Ave., Woodbridge, north of Hwy. #7), on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Following the service, interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery (on Hwy. #7, east of Islington Ave.).
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019