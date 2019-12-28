Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan LANGDON. View Sign Obituary





LANGDON, Joan (nee ELLIS) Peacefully on December 22, 2019, in her 90th year. Our adored Joan will be deeply missed by her children Douglas, Sandra (John Sinkins) and Janet. Joan was a very bright student who graduated from Havergal College two years early. After completing her studies as a legal secretary at Shaw College, she worked for several years at Sinclair Goodenough, enjoying regular bowling tournaments and Friday cocktails at the Silver Rail. She married C. Robert Langdon, a young lawyer and they went on to celebrate fifty anniversaries together. After raising her family, Joan taught Sunday School and was a long-serving member of Group B at Lawrence Park Community Church. She was also a proud year representative (Class of 47) for the Havergal Old Girls and enjoyed more than ten years volunteering in the gift shop at Sunnybrook Hospital. We hope Joan is cherishing the sunsets and star gazing at the former Point Ideal Resort on Lake of Bays where she spent her summer holidays for many decades. We are deeply grateful to the nursing staff and support workers at Vermont Square for the tender care they gave Joan. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020; to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close