LAYCOCK, Joan (Helen) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the age of 85 years. She is survived by children Linda, John (Eleanor) and James (Margaret); brother James Young (Carol). Will be missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering (905-686-5589), on Saturday, March 16th from 1-4 p.m. www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019