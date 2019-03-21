NEEDHAM, JOAN LILLIAN (nee CHAPMAN) Passed with a heart full of love, surrounded by her family, on March 15, 2019. Survived by the love of her life and husband of 55 years, John Albert Needham. A fixture of the Parkdale community for her entire 88 years and a dedicated employee of S. Gumpert Company of Canada for 53 years. Joan will be missed dearly by family, friends and neighbours. A Celebration of Life will be held at Orbit Restaurant (2025 Dundas St. E.), at 2 p.m. on April 14th (children welcome; casual dress).
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019