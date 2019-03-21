JOAN LILLIAN NEEDHAM

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN LILLIAN NEEDHAM.

NEEDHAM, JOAN LILLIAN (nee CHAPMAN) Passed with a heart full of love, surrounded by her family, on March 15, 2019. Survived by the love of her life and husband of 55 years, John Albert Needham. A fixture of the Parkdale community for her entire 88 years and a dedicated employee of S. Gumpert Company of Canada for 53 years. Joan will be missed dearly by family, friends and neighbours. A Celebration of Life will be held at Orbit Restaurant (2025 Dundas St. E.), at 2 p.m. on April 14th (children welcome; casual dress).
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.