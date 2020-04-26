JOAN LOIS DIXON
DIXON, JOAN LOIS (nee HANDSON) On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Joan Lois Dixon (Handson) passed away peacefully at Bloomington Cove Care Community, in her 86th year. Joan was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband Ross Robert Dixon, her parents, Carson and Catherine Handson, brother Brian Handson and remembered by her sister Cathy Handson. She will be dearly missed by her children, Sharon (Kevin Keary), Janice, Robert and Paul (Leslie Horsburgh). Affectionately remembered as Nonnie to Jordan, Valerie (Ben), Katie (Pierre), Tess (Luke), Katelyn, Heather, Elizabeth, Teranay, Jack, Talia, Tommy and Raider. Great-grandmother to Judah, Maryn, Isabelle and Asher. Born in Toronto, Joan graduated from Riverdale Collegiate and received her RN from Wellesley Hospital, and her BA from the University of Toronto. She worked as a public health nurse in North York for over 20 years. She enjoyed a full, active life, travelling, running marathons and spending time at her cottage with her family. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. We would like to thank all of the personal support workers, nurses, doctors and staff at Bloomington Cove for compassionately caring for our mother in her final years. A celebration of life will be held in the coming months for family and friends, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Condolences at O'Neill Funeral Home.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2020.
