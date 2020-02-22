Home

Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Joan Lorraine STEELE

Joan Lorraine STEELE Obituary
STEELE, Joan Lorraine Age 76 years, passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital on February 13, 2020 following a diagnosis of cancer. Joan was the beloved daughter of the late Stanley Porterfield Steele and Freda Mildred Steele (nee Belfry). She is survived by her brother Brian (Gina) and her nieces Diana (Aarne) and Karen (Kevin). Joan loved cats, gardening and skiing. At her request, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be buried alongside her parents in York Cemetery, Willowdale. In her memory, a donation to the , The Toronto Humane Society or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
