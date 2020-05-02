JOAN LOVERING
LOVERING, JOAN Joan Lovering ascended into heaven April 29, 2020. In 1927, she started her noble and beautiful life in Lancashire, England. She came to Canada during WWII where she met her husband Kerry. Joan spent her life caring for others as a nurse, SIM missionary in Ethiopia and loving mother. Joan retained her gentle spirit, quiet-but-hilarious humour and loving heart until her last breath. She died peacefully at Shepherd Lodge in Scarborough. Deeply mourned by children David (Ginny), Grace (Eli), Joanne (Gord) and Rebecca (Rob). Loved by grandchildren Brendan, Keith, Stephanie, Drew (Jenn), Zach, Riley, Kaylib and great-grandchildren Judah and Maxwell. The Bereavement Authority of Ontario Registrar's Directive - 10 MAX or LESS in the entire funeral home at one time. Immediate Family Only. Refer to: https://thebao.ca/ Please visit www.chapelridgefh.com to leave condolence messages.


Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
