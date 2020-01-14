Home

More Obituaries for JOAN MADDOCK
JOAN MADDOCK

JOAN MADDOCK Obituary
MADDOCK, JOAN (nee SMITH) Passed away peacefully at Ajax Pickering Hospital on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the age of 84. Predeceased by her beloved husband Alan. Mother of Kevin (Jennifer). Friends will be received at the DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street North (Markham Road), Markham, on Thursday, January 16th from 11 a.m. until time of Memorial Service in the chapel at 12 p.m. Reception to follow. If desired, donations to Durham Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -