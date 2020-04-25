HOOLIHAN, JOAN MADELEINE (nee WILKINSON) Passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, in her 91st year, after a very brief illness. Joan was predeceased by her father, Anglican Bishop Frederick Wilkinson, her mother Madeleine and her brother Peter. Loving mother of Kathryn (John Anderson) and John (Rachel). Adored by her grandchildren, James (Laurence), Madeleine (Scott) and Amanda Hoolihan. Joan was feisty but kind and loved her gin and tonic. All her life she loved to travel to numerous locations around the world. In this regard, she loved to reminisce. She will be sadly missed by her caregiver Liza. A private family interment will take place. When possible, the family will arrange a celebration of life in her honour.

