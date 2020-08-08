McFATER, JOAN MADELINE (nee BANTON) Passed away peacefully, at her home in Scarborough, on July 31, 2020. Joan, born in Toronto, Ontario, on October 6, 1932, to her parents George and Kathleen, grew up in the Lawrence Park neighbourhood alongside her brothers and sisters Victor (Shirley), Patricia (Bernie), George (Patricia) and Sheila (Keith), with whom she considered her best friends. Married on February 20, 1954, Joan was predeceased by the love of her life Neil (Hap) McFater. Joan and Hap were known for their love of one another and their incredible sense of humour. Joan was the loving mother of 4, Jim (Sandy), Nancy (Chris), John (Marina) and Bob (Christine). Joan went to Centennial College in her 50's and started a career at the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board as a trainer where she used her sunny disposition and desire to help others to train people for the workforce. Nanny will be deeply missed by her 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren who she joyfully dedicated the latter part of her life to. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Toronto Humane Society in Joan's name. Celebration of life to happen at a later date. Notes of condolence may be left at www.aftercare.org