BENNELL, JOAN MARGARET Passed away peacefully, at St. Mike's Hospital, Toronto, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. In her 75th year, Joan was the beloved wife of Leonard David Nash, daughter of the late Herbert Bennell, and sister to the late John Bennell. Dear auntie to nieces Karen (Brian) and Teresa (Troy), and predeceased by her nephew Craig. Great-auntie of Rebecca (James), Andrew (Courtney), Jessica (Danny), Justin (Roselle), T.J. (Maddie) and Stephen, and great-great-auntie of Grey. Fondly remembered by Len's children, Jennifer (Ed), Robin (Elvin), Alex and Joel; loving grandmother of Hailey, Benjamin and Anna. Born in High Wycombe, England, Joan ventured to Canada at only 19 years of age. She had a successful career centred on Information Technology and Program and Project Management at Scotia Bank, CIBC and Hewlett Packard. Joan had a passion for astrology and was a member of several organizations; being president of Astrology Toronto for many years. Joan will be remembered fondly by her extended family, as well as her friends in Toronto, England and Florida. Visitation for Joan will be held at Mangan Funeral Home, 332 Osborne St., Beaverton, on Friday, November 22nd, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., and November 23rd from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Funeral to follow at 1 p.m. A celebration of Joan will be held at the Beaverton Curling Club following the service. All are welcome. If so desired, memorial donations, made in memory of Joan, to World Vision or Canadian Red Cross, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at

