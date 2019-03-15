Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Margaret CALNAN. View Sign

CALNAN, Joan Margaret (Donnelly/Mullen/Seymour) Passed away at Warkworth Place on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in her 87th year. She will be sadly missed but always loved and remembered by daughters: Kelli Donnelly, Kim Walmsley, Mary Lou Russell (special son-in-law Dave) and Ann Anderson. As well as Grandma Donnelly to six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was survived by her sister Patricia (Angela) Titterson and brother Arthur (Artie) Mullen (Janett). She is predeceased by brother Albert and sisters Shirley, Beverley and Margaret. In respecting Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place; there will be no service. She will be laid to rest with her late husband Jack Donnelly (1930-1978). Arrangements made with giffenmackdanforth.com

