JOAN MARGARET HERRIDGE (nee CAUNTER), January 11, 1931 - October 29, 2020, It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our wonderful sweet mom Joan, beloved wife to our dearly missed father John E. Herridge (predeceased April 17, 2009), married for 56 years. Joan is survived by her five daughters Barbara (Bill predeceased 2006), Nancy, Lynda (Anthony), Lori, and Joann (Mark). She was a loving grandmother to Rhiannon, Meghann, Tarah, Max, Spencer, Ford, and her four great-grandchildren.

Joan was kind-hearted with a generous and welcoming disposition. Her warm smile and gentle nature offered comfort to anyone who met her. Joan's joyful and infectious laugh will always be fondly remembered. Her passion for cooking and needlepoint produced delicious meals and cherished works of art. Her loving presence will remain in our hearts. She will be sincerely missed by all those who knew her.

A private family service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel. Private interment Springcreek Cemetery.

In memory of Joan, condolences can be made through www.turnerporter.ca. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the following charities: Covenant House, The Sunshine Foundation of Canada.

