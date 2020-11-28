RAWLINSON, Joan Margaret (nee HUBLEY) After a brief illness on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of Bruce for 65 years. Predeceased by her son Paul (1957-1975). Much loved mother to Nancy and her partner Henry Hong. Dear grandmother to Max and Dean and his partner Evelyne. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. In memory of Joan, dontions to North York General Hosptal would be appreciated.



