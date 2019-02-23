ALLARD, JOAN MARIE (nee GRIFFIN) August 24, 1944 - February 19, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Mom, Joan. She passed quietly at North York General Hospital, after facing breast cancer for a third and heartbreakingly difficult time. From Toronto, daughter of Gladys (nee Smith) and Orville Griffin (predeceased), Joan was a loving Mom to son Gordon and daughter Megan, and an attentive and generous Grandma to Mark, Kaitlyn, Ryan and Colin. Sister to Barry Griffin, she was also a 'Kissing' Cousin to countless, and very special Auntie to Kim and many others. Joan's primary focus was her family, and as an animal lover she rescued and adopted many lucky pets over the years. Her attention to detail was second to none. As a mentor and friend to so many colleagues, Joan also cherished her over 30-year career at UPS Canada, and was fiercely dedicated to her job, even working through her first two battles with cancer to keep her team on track. We extend our gratitude to the staff of North York General Hospital who cared for Mom with compassion and understanding throughout her stay. We are so grateful that she is no longer feeling any pain and truly hope she has sought out and is being serenaded by The King himself. In lieu of a service or flowers, please consider a donation to the in Joan's name so that one day others may not have to face or fight this disease. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN MARIE ALLARD.
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019