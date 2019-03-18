Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN MARIE BLACKWELL. View Sign

BLACKWELL, JOAN MARIE (nee RICHARDS) Passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 at Billings Court Manor in Burlington, Ontario at 91 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Reverend Robert Blackwell (2002). Dear mother of Mary Leigh Collins (Dale) and Jeff Blackwell (Karen). Cherished grandmother of Cheryl Cheevers (Don), Jeff Bryant (Jess), Brooke Charlebois (John Fielding), Kyle Charlebois (Leane Toth). Great-grandmother of Bradley Cheevers, Harlow Cheevers, Sadie Fielding, and Henry Fielding. Beautiful daughter of the late Dr. C.A. Richards and Mary Alice Richards. Loving sister of Dr. T. A. Richards (Jo-Anne). Joan will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers David Richards (Sandra) and Dr. B.A. Richards (late Anne). The family wishes to extend their great thanks to the staff at Billings Court Manor for their compassionate and loving care of Joan for the past seven years. The kindness they showed sweet Joanie was steadfast and exemplary. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905- 632-3333), on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Service will be held at St. Luke's Anglican Church on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan can be made to The Alzheimer Society (Halton Region).



485 Brant Street

Burlington , ON L7R 2G5

