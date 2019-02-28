Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN MARIE HASTIE. View Sign

HASTIE, JOAN MARIE (nee QUINN) May 7, 1930 - February 24, 2019 Joan passed away peacefully at home with the love and support of her family both near and far, in her 89th year. Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank and beautiful son John and survived by her children Paul, Maureen, Mark (Patti), Carole Ann (Bob), Matt (David) and Katie (John). She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Rianne (Jay), Sarah (Noah), Michael, Daniel (Jill), Jessica (Dan), Nate, Emma, Kayla, Keara and Meghan and her cherished great-grandchildren Claire, Maya and Audrey. Family and home were at the centre of Joan's life. She proudly and magnificently lived the role of "Matriarch", a title given to her by one of her adoring grandchildren. Deeply respected for her volunteer and charity work, Joan helped to advance the goal of social justice and a fairer society. Her love of literature, the arts, a good hand of bridge and wry sense of humour were hallmarks of her time with us. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered. A memorial service will be held at Glendale Cemetery in Etobicoke on Saturday, March 2nd between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to CAMH would be appreciated.

