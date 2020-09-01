HUMENIUK, Joan Marie (nee WHIBBS) With her devoted husband of 47 years at her side, Joan Humeniuk passed away on August 27, 2020, in her 85th year, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elliot Lake. Joan was born in Toronto in 1935 to Thomas and Clara Whibbs. She met Dan Humeniuk while they were both working at Bell Telephone and they married in 1973. They lived in Toronto and Haliburton and chose Elliot Lake as home for their retirement years. She loved her pets, enjoyed garage sales and could strike up a conversation with anyone she met. Joan is survived by her brother Tom Whibbs (Marilyn), sisters Olive Mihorean, Mary Mason (Bob), Barbara Ellis, Bernie Padmore and sister-in-law Olga McConnell. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. It was Joan's wish to not have a funeral. Memorial donations can be made to waramps.ca
.