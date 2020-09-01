1/
Joan Marie HUMENIUK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUMENIUK, Joan Marie (nee WHIBBS) With her devoted husband of 47 years at her side, Joan Humeniuk passed away on August 27, 2020, in her 85th year, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elliot Lake. Joan was born in Toronto in 1935 to Thomas and Clara Whibbs. She met Dan Humeniuk while they were both working at Bell Telephone and they married in 1973. They lived in Toronto and Haliburton and chose Elliot Lake as home for their retirement years. She loved her pets, enjoyed garage sales and could strike up a conversation with anyone she met. Joan is survived by her brother Tom Whibbs (Marilyn), sisters Olive Mihorean, Mary Mason (Bob), Barbara Ellis, Bernie Padmore and sister-in-law Olga McConnell. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. It was Joan's wish to not have a funeral. Memorial donations can be made to waramps.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved