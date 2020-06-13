LOCKHART, JOAN MARIE Joan passed peacefully on June 4, 2020 at Scarborough General Hospital at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Bill Lockhart married for almost 69 years. Mother to Michelle (Kevin), Bruce (predeceased), Neil, Darren (Eileen), Stephanie (Shawn). Loving Gramma to Krystal (Markus), Carson (Paige), Brandon, Travis, Elyse, Spencer and Marshall and doting great-grandmother to Noah. Joan was born and raised in Toronto. Joan was a stay at home Mom, with extraordinary cooking and entertaining skills. Sunday Night Family Dinner was a tradition. Joan loved her trips to Florida, running around Disney or basking in the sun on the beach. While at the cottage/home she enjoyed numerous boat rides with the family. Joan loved to dance especially with her grandchildren at the cottage/home. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses, caregivers and her PSW workers Solemia and Colleen for their support and care. Expressions of love and sympathy may be sent via email at joanlockhart30@gmail.com Due to the ongoing pandemic there will be no funeral. Arrangements were made through Humphrey Funeral Home. A service and celebration of life will take place in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.



