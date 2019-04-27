McGEE, JOAN MARIE (nee MacINNIS) Passed away in Toronto on April 23, 2019, after a short bout of pneumonia. She was in her 85th year. She is survived by her three loving children, Frank, John and Rosemary. She was predeceased by her husband F. David McGee, her sister Sheila Grant and her parents J. P. "Mac" and Mary Ann MacInnis. A Memorial Service will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 78 Clifton Road, Toronto. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019