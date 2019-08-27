MIDGHALL, JOAN MARIE Peacefully, at the Hamilton General Hospital on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Clifford and loving mother to: Paul (Susan), Bill (Maryann), Mary Ann Radnor (John), Catherine Midghall and Michael Midghall. Loving grandmother to: Ashley, Andrea, Sarah, Katie, Julianne and Christopher, and great-grandmother of Cassius. Friends will be received by the family on Wednesday, August 28th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas. Funeral Mass Thursday morning at 10 o'clock at ST. AUGUSTINE'S CHURCH, 58 Sydenham Street, Dundas. Interment St. Augustine's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Special thanks to PSW Helen and her team, ParaMed, Dr. Mike, the VON and the doctors, nurses and staff on 6 South, at Hamilton General Hospital. Please sign Joan's online Book of Condolences at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca "In our Hearts Forever"
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019