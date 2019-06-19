Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN MARIE MOHER. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home 530 Industrial Parkway South Aurora , ON L4G6W8 (905)-727-5421 Obituary

MOHER, JOAN MARIE (nee BROWN) Beloved wife of the late William P. Moher and loving mother of her son Brian (predeceased), entered into eternal peace on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Southlake Regional Hospital, in her 90th year. She will be missed dearly by her 5 children: Suzanne (Roy) Thomas, Cathy (Frank) Quinn, Mike (Eva) Moher, Barbara (John) Regan and Kevin (Sue-Ann) Moher. Joan was a loving grandmother (Pama) to her 15 grandchildren: Christen, Breanne, Matt, Caitlin, Lauren, Anders, Hanna, Catherine, Brian, Connor, Shannon, Sarah, Heather, Liam, Christopher and 8 great-grandchildren: Lucille, Luke, Mila, Easton, Sophie, Anna, Laura and Henry. Predeceased by her parents, Redmond and Rita Brown and her brothers, Walter, Edward and Gordon Brown, Joan grew up in Toronto and spent time as a child at Windy Ridge farm in King Township. It was here she developed a passion for gardening and her love of animals. She graduated from St. Michael's College, University of Toronto, where she met her husband William and proudly mounted her degree above a sewing machine, where she skillfully crafted clothing and knitting for her large family, with love. Joan enjoyed hosting weekends at her recreational farm in Medonté, extensive travel with her husband and many years with family and friends in Naples, Florida. Joan's family was blessed with a proud mother of 6 children, a benevolent matriarch and role model of wisdom and grace, patience, resilience, kindness and love. Joan dedicated her life to family and friends and was strongly devoted to her faith. Her children extend gratitude for the caring respite support Joan received at Hollandview Trail Retirement Residence. A private funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church where Joan has been a longtime parishioner. Donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre, in honour of Joan's memory. Condolences are welcome at

MOHER, JOAN MARIE (nee BROWN) Beloved wife of the late William P. Moher and loving mother of her son Brian (predeceased), entered into eternal peace on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Southlake Regional Hospital, in her 90th year. She will be missed dearly by her 5 children: Suzanne (Roy) Thomas, Cathy (Frank) Quinn, Mike (Eva) Moher, Barbara (John) Regan and Kevin (Sue-Ann) Moher. Joan was a loving grandmother (Pama) to her 15 grandchildren: Christen, Breanne, Matt, Caitlin, Lauren, Anders, Hanna, Catherine, Brian, Connor, Shannon, Sarah, Heather, Liam, Christopher and 8 great-grandchildren: Lucille, Luke, Mila, Easton, Sophie, Anna, Laura and Henry. Predeceased by her parents, Redmond and Rita Brown and her brothers, Walter, Edward and Gordon Brown, Joan grew up in Toronto and spent time as a child at Windy Ridge farm in King Township. It was here she developed a passion for gardening and her love of animals. She graduated from St. Michael's College, University of Toronto, where she met her husband William and proudly mounted her degree above a sewing machine, where she skillfully crafted clothing and knitting for her large family, with love. Joan enjoyed hosting weekends at her recreational farm in Medonté, extensive travel with her husband and many years with family and friends in Naples, Florida. Joan's family was blessed with a proud mother of 6 children, a benevolent matriarch and role model of wisdom and grace, patience, resilience, kindness and love. Joan dedicated her life to family and friends and was strongly devoted to her faith. Her children extend gratitude for the caring respite support Joan received at Hollandview Trail Retirement Residence. A private funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church where Joan has been a longtime parishioner. Donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre, in honour of Joan's memory. Condolences are welcome at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com Published in the Toronto Star on June 19, 2019

