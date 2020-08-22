1/1
Joan Marilyn COSTA
1944 - 2020
COSTA, Joan Marilyn (nee SPENDICK) January 15, 1944 - August 15, 2020 In one of these stars I shall be living. In one of them, I shall be laughing. And so it will be as if all the stars were laughing, when you look at the sky at night. And when your sorrow is comforted (time soothes all sorrows), you will be content that you have known me. You will always be my friend… I shall not leave you. Antoine de Saint-Exupéry The Little Prince Beloved mom, granny, sister and friend, Joan died peacefully on August 15, 2020, in her 76th year. She was the daughter of the late Philip Spendick and Anne Romanko, sister of Larry Spendick (Eugenia), much loved mother of Alexandra (Mark Reich) and Tamara (Grant McArthur) and proud grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Lucas and Grace. A graduate of University College at the University of Toronto, Joan began her career in social work before turning to real estate. Ever curious, she loved gardening, entertaining, travelling, horseback riding and ballroom dancing. But most of all she adored her four grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them until close to her passing. Joan's style, flair and joie-de-vivre will forever inspire us. The family would like to thank Dr. Warren Mason, Dr. Susan Thouin and Dr. Warren Rubenstein for their exceptional care, as well as Joan's caregivers Cheryl and Asia. Thank you also to Elio Costa. In memory of Joan, donations may be made to the Gerry & Nancy Pencer Brain Tumour Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital. The service will be private. Condolences at www.rskane.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
