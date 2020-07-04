1/
JOAN MARILYN TURNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TURNER, JOAN MARILYN (nee SLICHTER, O'DONNELL) Following a brief battle with cancer, we announce the passing of Joan "Joannie" Turner, four days after her 88th birthday. Lovingly remembered by her five children Gerry (Nancy), Greg (Carol), Joanne (Peter), Grant (Christine) and Scott (Trudy). Cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her older brother, Harold (Betty). She was preceded in death by the love of her life Hedley - Joannie heard his trumpet calling her home. We will miss her stories of growing up in Toronto and summers at Kashi Lake and Honey Harbour. She lived in Fenelon Falls for many years before making Orillia her home. Joannie was a great mom and mother-in-law who never turned anyone away including every dog she could find. Special thanks to all of the staff at Independent Suites for their excellent care over the years and Lake Simcoe Retirement Residence for their special attention over the last few weeks. A special thank you to Dr. Justin Porter for his compassion during this difficult time. Do not shed a tear for she is at peace. The next time you hear Frank Sinatra, take a look up to the sky to catch Joannie and Hedley dancing again. A celebration of Joannie's life will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Orillia SPCA through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca As the COVID-19 restrictions and mandates continue to evolve, we are placing health and safety of our families, staff and community at our highest priority. In order to keep everyone as safe as possible, we kindly ask that all guests continue to practice physical distancing, refrain from shaking hands or having direct contact with each other if not in the same household or their established 10-person social circle.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved