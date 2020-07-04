TURNER, JOAN MARILYN (nee SLICHTER, O'DONNELL) Following a brief battle with cancer, we announce the passing of Joan "Joannie" Turner, four days after her 88th birthday. Lovingly remembered by her five children Gerry (Nancy), Greg (Carol), Joanne (Peter), Grant (Christine) and Scott (Trudy). Cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her older brother, Harold (Betty). She was preceded in death by the love of her life Hedley - Joannie heard his trumpet calling her home. We will miss her stories of growing up in Toronto and summers at Kashi Lake and Honey Harbour. She lived in Fenelon Falls for many years before making Orillia her home. Joannie was a great mom and mother-in-law who never turned anyone away including every dog she could find. Special thanks to all of the staff at Independent Suites for their excellent care over the years and Lake Simcoe Retirement Residence for their special attention over the last few weeks. A special thank you to Dr. Justin Porter for his compassion during this difficult time. Do not shed a tear for she is at peace. The next time you hear Frank Sinatra, take a look up to the sky to catch Joannie and Hedley dancing again. A celebration of Joannie's life will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Orillia SPCA through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
