WALLER, JOAN MARILYN (nee BEAL) November 22, 1938-October 8, 2020 At Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on October 8, 2020, Joan passed away quietly, as she lived. Joan Waller (nee Beal) loving and devoted wife of 63 years to Fredrick Waller. Dearest mother to Dale (Anne), Denise Waller (Bradley), Terri Mitchell (Scott) and loving grandmother to Suzanne, Sarah (Andrew), Brooke (Jonathan), Shane (Emma), Victoria (Frank), Christopher (Antonia) and Daniel. Cherished great-grandmother to Scotland. Joan is survived by her sister Evelyn and predeceased by her parents Rose and Edward Legere and her sisters Helen and Ruth, brothers Fred and Robert. Joan retired from the Scarborough Board of Education in 1996 after decades of service and devoted her time to family, golf and her lifelong passion of reading. Memorial visitation will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora L4G 6W8 on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 4:40 and 7 to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests must register their attendance in advance with Thompson Funeral Home at 905-727-5421. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with only family in attendance. The Memorial Service may be viewed livestream on Facebook Live, go to www. ThompsonFH-Aurora.com
to find the link. In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of York Region would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff at the Aurora Day Program for the care and love they provide to people who suffer from Alzheimer and dementia related diseased and to support families and caregivers. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com