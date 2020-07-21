1/1
JOAN MARTIN
1931 - 2020
MARTIN, JOAN July 16, 1931 - July 18, 2020 Passed away peacefully in her 90th year, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Gerry Martin for 57 years. Loving mother of Bradley, Diane and Carolin. Proud grandmother of Patrick Ring and his wife Carrie-Anne Ring. Great-grandmother of Benjamin Ring. Proud mother-in-law of Dean Ring and Chris Mulligan. Survived by brother Howard Glunz. One of Joan's proudest achievements was graduating from the St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. She was an Ontario Champion of Women's Softball while playing for the Sunnyside team. Joan was also an avid seamstress, knitter, and enjoyed doing needlepoint. A private interment and family gathering will take place. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to www.dyingwithdignity.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
I have many great memories of Aunt Joan. She was always smiling and laughing. She was a lot of fun and a very nice person. I was very happy to reconnect with her recently.
John Pineau
Family
July 21, 2020
Maria Glunz
July 21, 2020
spent many happy times together at rowing regattas & parties at Argonuat Rowing Club. Gerry was my husband Bob Pickles coach, then rowed together as Masters.
Joan was always very supportive, welcoming, smiling, enjoying life
Lillian Jewell
Friend
