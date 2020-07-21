MARTIN, JOAN July 16, 1931 - July 18, 2020 Passed away peacefully in her 90th year, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Gerry Martin for 57 years. Loving mother of Bradley, Diane and Carolin. Proud grandmother of Patrick Ring and his wife Carrie-Anne Ring. Great-grandmother of Benjamin Ring. Proud mother-in-law of Dean Ring and Chris Mulligan. Survived by brother Howard Glunz. One of Joan's proudest achievements was graduating from the St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. She was an Ontario Champion of Women's Softball while playing for the Sunnyside team. Joan was also an avid seamstress, knitter, and enjoyed doing needlepoint. A private interment and family gathering will take place. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to www.dyingwithdignity.ca