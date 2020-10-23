McCOY, Joan Mary (Longtime member of St. George's Anglican Church, Oshawa; retired employee of Durham District School Board) Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Monday, October 12th, 2020. Joan, in her 85th year. Beloved wife for over 50 years of the late Lewis 'Lew' McCoy. Loving mother of Maureen and Andrew. Dearly remembered by extended family and friends. A private memorial service will be held at St. George's Memorial Anglican Church, 51 Centre St. S. (at Bagot St.), Oshawa on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a mask/facial covering is mandatory for all invited guests attending the service. Donations in memory of Joan to the Humane Society of Durham Region (www.hsdr.org
Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558).
