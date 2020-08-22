McINTYRE, Joan Mary Peacefully on August 15, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving wife of the late Jim McIntyre (2006). Devoted mother to Jim Jr. (Elizabeth), Stephanie Weiler (late Kenneth) and the late Sandra O'Brien. Caring Nanny to Glenn O'Brien and the late Corina O'Brien-Thorpe, Lee, Michael, Drew McIntyre, Angela Kuzyk, Nicole Matthews and Meghan Weiler. Great-grandmother of 14 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Joan was laid to rest in a private family service as per her wishes at Glendale Memorial Gardens. Service by Rev. Scott.



